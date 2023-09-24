IK Ogbonna, a popular Nollywood actor, has revealed why he has never wooed a lady in his life.

The actor made the revelation during a recent appearance on Petite Talk Show.

IK Ogbonna who is 39 years old revealed that he has never toasted any woman in his entire life.

He explained that the reason for this was because he had always had a lot of female friends and the relationship he had usually began from friendship into something serious.

He added that the only time he asked someone out was his ex wife, and that too began subtly, hence he doesn’t consider it to be termed as wooing her.

Watch him speak here

