Notable Nollywood actress, Elma Mbadiwe has welcome an adorable set of twins as she becomes a mother.

The movie star shared the wonderful news on her Instagram page as she shared adorable photos of her babies’ feet.

Through her Instagram post in which she shared that the phase had been one of happiness intimated that she had welcomed the baby in July, 2023.

Elma Mbadiwe wrote on her page;

“28.07.23

Love, that turned into little bleeps, that turned into flutters, then kicks. Now loud cries and tiny feet. Loved every phase. Loving getting to know you. Loving who I’m becoming

(a tired, tired mom)

This joy. This happiness. These miracles. Thank you God.”

See her Instagram post below;