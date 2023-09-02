Controversial Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, severed her friendship with Sarah Martins due to her growing attachment to the Edochie family.

This comes after Sarah Martins publicly withdrew her support for Judy Austin amid the controversy surrounding her marriage to Yul Edochie.

Previously, Sarah had vigorously defended Judy’s relationship with Yul, who was a married man and had clashed with Rita Edochie, Pete Edochie’s sister-in-law.

However, Sarah reconciled with Rita Edochie and publicly sought forgiveness in an Instagram video, pledging to no longer support wrongdoing.

In light of her reconciliation with Rita Edochie and May Edochie, Judy Austin has unfollowed her former best friend on Instagram.

Furthermore, she has removed all posts related to Sarah, including a recent birthday tribute to her, from her social media accounts.

Adding to the complications, Judy also unfollowed Destiny Etiko due to her support for May Edochie and her praise for Sarah Martins’ recent actions.