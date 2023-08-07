Nollywood actress, Judy Austin shared a cryptic message following her father-in-law Pete Edochie’s recent interview.

Recall that the veteran actor claimed that he was unaware Yul had taken a second wife.

Addressing the issue in Igbo parables, he said: “Since Yul has decided to bring in a foreign and infested woman into the family, he has invited all the lows, backwardness, pain, insults and so on in this life.

“He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah).“

After the video went viral, Judy Austin deleted Pete Edochie’s birthday post from her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, Judy posted a mysterious video on her Instagram page about people who live their lives for other people’s approval.

“Happy weekend bunnies. I hope y’all are balling….

Hehehehe.”she captioned it.

