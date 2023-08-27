Sarah Martins, an upcoming Nollywood actress, has retracted her statements and apologies profusely to Yul Edochie’s wife, May Edochie, and his aunty, Rita Edochie.

Sarah took to Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live session to apologize to Rita Edochie for their public spat.

She stated that she is apologizing to Edochie’s family for her sanity and peace of mind.

Henceforth, Sarah stated that she didn’t want to involve herself in their family drama and would stay in her lane.

“I want my sanity and peace of mind!!

So on this note, I no longer want to be associated with Edochie’s family drama.

On my lane henceforth.

To Queen May and her entire family, I am sorry for all the emotional stress I must have caused you with my utterances and tantrums.

To Rita Edochie, I am sorry for insulting you out of anger yesterday.

To the fans of May, please accept my apology, and let’s leave rein.

I do not have anything against May and will never do.

To my fans and well-wishers, I am sorry if this post does not sit well with you please forgive me in advance.

I just want to grow my brand with love and positivity.

Support my brand and take me as your own”.