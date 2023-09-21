Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has revealed why he employed his former boss, Emperor Geezy despite having a fallout.

Recall that the music star was once under a record label owned by Emperor Geezy.

However, the duo separated and beefed one another for a while.

Back then, the music star changed his name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel after Emperor dragged him to court for using the stage name he gave him.

Years after their fight, Kizz Daniel shocked many when he employed Emperor Geezy to manage his record label, Fly Boy Inc.

Addressing this in a recent interview on Afrobeats Podcast, Mr Daniel revealed that he took his former boss back because he trusted him with his brand.

According to him, because of the love his former boss has for him, he often gave him career and health advice while beefing with one another publicly.

In his words;

“We were already friends since last year. We had died the matter. I was just like can you hold down the label for me while I record and he said fine. He is one of the people I can trust the Kizz Daniel brand with.

He’s the type I can say you know what; you have passion for this brand and true love, not necessarily me, and I know you want this brand to grow.

Even that time we were fighting, he would still send me texts saying ‘you’re not supposed to be doing this; you shouldn’t be smoking’ and we’re fighting on social media. He love the brand, Kizz Daniel.”

Watch the video below;

Kizz Daniel explains why he hired his former boss, Emperor Geezy ⚪️

📹 Afrobeats Podcast pic.twitter.com/1LBQTcblP7 — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) September 21, 2023

