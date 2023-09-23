A woman recounts how late Mohbad allegedly impregnated her, claiming to have a child with him following his death.

The netizen @theexitime shared news reports on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

According to reports, the singer allegedly impregnated an unidentified woman in his hometown but kept the whole thing a secret.

She revealed that she gave birth to the singer a few days after he passed away, and since his demise, she doesn’t want to keep mute on the matter anymore.

A video online shows the face of the baby alleged to belong to Mohbad.

The report read …

“Mohbad have another son with a lady in his hometown According to the lady she told Mohbad that she’s pregnant for him but Mohbad asked her to keep it a secret so after a day Mohbad is dead she gave birth according to the, she said she can’t keep mute any longer since her newly born baby has no chance to meet his dad”

See netizens reactions;

@Tiwa pearl commented: “Mohbad nose no wide like this nah😂”

@badminton567821 observed: “this is the baby that resembles mohbad not the other one”

@Angel 🥰🥰🥰 wrote: “Me sef don get Belle for Naira Marley eba mi Wa naira 😂😂💔”

@official Chris notes: “if this really true then this dey real mohbad child lets go on a DNA simple”

@MARY LOVE ❤️ ❤️ HAPPY commented: “I think this baby look just like him ooo”

@Samuelfrank♥️🔥💦 stated: “nothing way hunger no de cause 🥺”

@Sab Wells said: “But the baby resembles him low key”

@bola commented: “yes they should go for DNA maybe the first one is not his son maybe is this one his son don’t ingonore her if na true the story”

