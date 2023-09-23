Kemi Olunloyo, an Investigative journalist has revealed that Mohbad wrote about 97% of all the music under his former record label, Marlain Music.

In the midst of all the accusations, suspicions, and speculative rumors surrounding the death of the musician Mohbad, Kemi Olunloyo has stepped forward to present her findings to the public.

Mohbad, according to the controversially outspoken woman, was the driving force behind the popularity of Marlian music. She claimed that Mohbad had composed nearly all of the music for the Marlians’ recordings, with an estimated 97% success rate.

She tweeted;

“MOHBAD’S MUSIC ESTATE: After my research monitoring streams and the Imolenization CAC search, I discovered that Mohbad as of today is worth N700M roughly around $690,000

Naira Marley owes him N~300M in song royalties😳On my X Spaces,, I mentioned the top 3 songwriters in Nigeria as Tiwa, Teni and the third person is actually Mohbad. Mohbad wrote almost 97% of all the songs at Malian Music.

Songwriters get royalties and I mentioned

@SOCANFoundation

as an example when I was a Canadian 🇨🇦Grammy Judge

@TheJUNOAwards

.

Mohbad complained that Naira Marley was holding his royalties and streaming revenues as well as downloads. They pretty much had a BAD BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP. Artist developers are needed in Nigeria. Remove the drugs and cultism and the industry will be super global. As you can see Davido came to represent the brotherhood despite the fact that I warned him not to step in Nigeria. Only the intelligent can understand that part. Nobody speaks against the brotherhood. Most music industry label bosses and the ones at the top have largely been silent. They are all affiliated with the same cult. They can’t speak against Naira Marley.

My suggestion as Mohbad’s estate hits one Billion Naira in days to come is for a court-appointed probate lawyer to take over his music assets assuming Naira Marley releases the funds. It will be a bitter court fight. He should have taken this to court a long time but people like Zlatan and Bella Shmurda told him to “hang in there.” These devil-sent frenemies could have helped him. It’s like a woman being beaten by her husband and relatives tell her to stay in the bad relationship. The toxicity will finally kill you. Drug abuse, hypertension, alcohol etc developed. All his major hits are in Marlian music plus all the songs he wrote for Zino and Naira all added to that N300M. The rest is from the streams and downloads from:

Spotify

Apple Music

Audiomack

Boomplay

Deezer

Shazam

Napster

iTunes

Google play music

Amazon music etc etc

Meanwhile, you’re busy trying to find out WHO killed him instead of WHAT killed him and who gets his estate. His son needs a DNA 🧬 test to establish paternity and if that is fine, all his music assets should be put in a trust fund till he’s 18. I don’t trust his crocodile teary mom who abandoned him 15yrs, nor his midnight burial dad or the wife. His Imolenization team are the only one with access to the revenues on his final project “BLESSED” It has blown with huge revenues. Everything should be transferred to a trust fund.

Know who you’re signing record deals with and the terms of the contract. Mohbad wanted to leave but didn’t understand what it meant to break a contract. Shebi we saw a similar thing happen with Davido around 2010 with his first label. His dad Deji Adeleke had to BUY out his contract. I’ve been a music journalist for 20 years today September 21st, 2003 out of my almost 30 years of journalism. Also

a music publicist organizing events and doing PR for many artists like Nicki, Ciara, Sean Kingston, Dija, Wizkid and more in Canada 🇨🇦

Mohbad did not leave a WILL behind.

May he rest in peace.”.