According to reports, the police arrested rapper and Marllain leader Sam Larry’s aide for questioning.

Sam Larry has been trending for weeks following the death of Mohbad, a young rising talent, two weeks ago. A lot of people have accused him of being responsible for Mohbad’s death.

These accusations from Nigerians come after a series of videos of Sam Larry physically assaulting Mohbad with other thugs were shared online.

In the early hours of Thursday evening, the Public Relations officer of the police, SP Benjamin Hundey took to his Twitter page to disclose that Sam Larry has been arrested and will be helping the police with their investigations.

In the video shared, the police were seen guiding Sam Larry so he wouldn’t be attacked by some angry fans of the artist.

Watch video below;

Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation. #justice4Mohbad #justiceforMohbad — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) September 28, 2023