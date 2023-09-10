A Nigerian man living in the United Kingdom has admitted to selling their family’s land and fleeing to another country with the proceeds.

On X (formerly Twitter), a man known as @dangbanamanager revealed that he had sold the family land for 60 million naira and fled to the United Kingdom with the proceeds.

He stated that he has not returned to his hometown of Ijebu-Ososa, Ogun state, since committing the act and has instead chosen to remain in London.

The man shared this while reacting to a question that said …

“What’s the highest credit alert you’ve ever received at once ?”

In response, @dangbanamanager penned …

“60million naira for the sale of our family land. That’s the reason I haven’t gone back to ososa since all this years”

I no fear lol… but I no want make many people die. Leave to fight another day … I don deh london. Help me make I return their money before Layi go collect case. No be even Bariga own na Ijebu own. If you know ososa for Bariga , na ogo-oluwa street I grow up.”

See post below: