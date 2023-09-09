Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and his wife, Foluke Adeboye are celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary.

Recall that the couple got married in 1967. Their marriage is blessed with four children( One of them passed on in 2021).

In celebration of their wedding anniversary, , Pastor Adeboye took to his Instagram page to share throwback portrait of himself and his wife alongside their recent photo.

Sharing the photo, the clergyman revealed that it’s been 56 years of beautiful companionship, shared moment, God’s goodness, Kingdom partnership and shared victories.

He wrote;

“56 years of beautiful companionship

56 years of shared moments

56 years of God’s goodness

56 years of Kingdom partnership

56 years of shared victories

Thank You Jesus, Thank You Lord!”

