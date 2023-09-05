A couple’s marriage is in danger as the man discovers that his wife has been keeping a big secret from her past.

James Banda, a 30-year-old man from Kitwe, Zambia, took his wife, Barbara, to court over what he alleges is deception after discovering that she has three children rather than one, as she had led him to think.

The couple’s marriage which was already in its second year began having issues when the wife opened up about her other kids to him.

Barbara informed her husband, James that she actually had three kids and not one, as she had told him.

“When we were about to get married she told me she had one child and I accepted because I also had one. Two years later she said she had three children and this came as a surprise to me,” an infuriated James said.

While making his case known to the court, James emphasized that he won’t be continuing with the marriage because it had started off on lies and he’s, furthermore, incapable of providing for all three kids.

Barbara testified in court during her defense that she did not want a divorce even though her husband had already taken a second wife. She revealed that they two had been living apart for a few years during which time her spouse had wed another lady.

The wife expressed regret for her behavior, pleaded with her husband for pardon, and said she was willing to have a polygamous marriage because she was still in love with him.

“I asked for forgiveness from my husband after telling him and he forgave me but his family started forcing him to divorce me because of the past mistake,” she said.

Following Barbara’s testimony, the court refused giving the divorce papers since doing so would be going against Barbara’s will. The estranged couple were sent away and asked to return only when they have both agreed to both go their separate ways.