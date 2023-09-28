Nigerians have berated popular singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, over a video of the last conversation between him and his late former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Theinfong recalls that Mohbad died on September 12 and was buried the next day in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Following the death of the ‘Feel Good’ crooner, some Nigerians have called out Naira Marley and some members of Marlians records including Sam Larry for having a hand in his untimely demise.

Naira Marley, on Tuesday, in a statement released on his Instagram account, distancing himself from the late singer’s death.

However, on Wednesday, former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri shared a video of Naira Marley and Mohbad having a conversation.

During the phone conversation, the ‘Soapy’ hitmaker said that the late singer mentioned to him about feeling suicidal and had already done a video telling the world to blame Naira Marley and his team for his death.

The video has generated mixed reactions online, with many questioning Naira Marley’s purpose in recording the conversation while others claimed it could be AI-generated to declare his innocence.

ladyque_1 wrote: “Why will he record this and keep for us if he doesn’t have ulterior motive???”

seun_dreams wrote: “AI na your mate? Look closely. It’s well planned . We are not buying it”

jezinspired wrote: “AI cloned voice of Mohbad guy we smart pass you”

nduchidozie wrote: “Who records conversations and video records it without ill motive”

ugospunky wrote: “Na we dem wan use doctored tape for …. Come home n explain to us”

evannypatrick wrote: “Why do I feel like this is AI? Cos why I’m heavens name is this recorded?😳 let’s not forget clones voices guys hmmm…seems like it’s AI to me”

parlieheart wrote: “Everything just looks planned. How does he even have a recording of the supposed phone conversation with Mohbad just before his demise? Had he already planned for damage control? Why hasn’t he submitted himself to the appropriate authorities?”

idgreat147 wrote: “If you had recorded this as an evidence, it means you had preplanned”

jade_wale wrote: “Could it be someone else that sounds like mohbad on the other line”