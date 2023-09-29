Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed his perspective on the justice for Mohbad movement as he said that many Nigerians may not be seeking genuine justice.

According to the outspoken media commentator, the focus of the movement seems to be on sorely on punishing certain individuals who have been labeled as ‘guilty’ by the media, without allowing for due investigation and legal processes by the authorities.

In a series of tweets, Omokri expressed sympathy for the Nigeria Police Force, stating that no matter their findings, they might not satisfy the demands of those advocating for justice in the young singer’s case.

He suggests that people have already identified certain persons they believe should be held accountable, and anything short of that would lead them to not be totally okay with the police’s findings, accusing them of bias or bribery.

In his words;

“Many Nigerians actually do not want #JusticeForMohBad. What they want is mob Justice against identified people they don’t like. To them, Justice For MohBad means that it just must be a certain person or persons.

“I am really feeling sorry for the @PoliceNG. If their report clears certain persons, some people will insist they have been bribed or otherwise compromised. They don’t want an investigation. They want an inquisition.”

