Nigerian businessman, Sam Larry has revealed why he attacked Late Nigerian singer, Mohbad in a viral video.

He revealed this to the police following his arrest.

In his statement, Sam Larry accused Mohbad of defaulting on a 2 million naira performance fee.

Larry claimed that he paid Mohbad to perform at his mother’s remembrance concert, but the singer never showed up.

According to him, when he he called the deceased to ask why he didn’t show up, the singer told him that he was not feeling well.

Larry added that he asked for a refund but Mohbad said that he had lost his phone and money in a recent NDLEA raid and was leaving Marlian Records, so he was broke and couldn’t pay back the money.

Larry claimed he later found out that Mohbad was filming a music video the next day, so he went to ask for his money again.

However, they got into an argument and the money was not paid till date.

Larry says that he had moved on and had traveled to Kenya to find a new African act to perform at his mother’s concert this year.

He concluded by saying that he doesn’t know anything about Mohbad’s death and that he came to the police station willingly and happily.

In his words:

“2 year’s ago, I gave Ileri N2m to perform at my

mother’s annual remembrance concert at Ikorodu,he boy never turned up, so I called him to ask why?

He then said he was not feeling well and when I asked for a refund, he said he lost his phone and money recently when the NDLEA raided his place in the process and since he was leaving Marlian Records, he is now broke, with no commitment to repay, then left, all for me to later hear that this same boy was having a musical video shoot the next door, practically next street to my house, so I went there

o ask for my money again, we had an argument that lasted 5mins, even one of his friends insisted he was going pay the money, up till today one kobo they have not paid me, this was early last year.

I have since then moved on, I traveled to Kenya to find new African act that can perform at my mother’s concert this year. I have been away since August 20!, till now I don’t know anything other than what was written in the blogs

and press.

I don’t even know where he lives, I only know his former label boss and their house. I don’t know any nurse or doctor or hospital, I don’t know anything about his movement, I don’t have that time, I have lost a lot more money than that before, you win some you loose some.

That is my story case close. I came here willingly and happily. I know nothing about how the musician died “

