Veteran Nigerian singer John Odafe Asiemo better known by his stage name Daddy Showkey has revealed that he has been receiving a lot of death threats following his comment on the death of budding promising singer Mohbad, who unfortunately died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

It would be recalled that the veteran singer during an interview with popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, mentioned some powerful people in the music industry and society, saying that certain powerful people were linked to the young singer’s death.

Returning to Daddy Freeze’s Instagram live session on Monday night, Daddy Showkey said he had been receiving threats from people in government since his last comment on Mohbad’s demise.

In his words:

“Daddy Freeze, do you know after my last interview with you, I received a lot of death threats? Do you know after that interview, even people in government were threatening me?

“I told them that they should go and watch your interview, did I said anything wrong? And what I’m saying, I’m saying the truth. You would not believe what I went through. I did not sleep throughout that night. They were just threatening me.

“Daddy Freeze, I don’t know what you are going through with all these things you are doing o. Because the kind of threats that they threatened me, I come dey talk say what of you?”