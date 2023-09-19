Nigerian singer and songwriter, Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has recollected the struggles and challenges he went through when he was signed to Five Star Music.

Harrysong who reacted to the controversy surrounding talented young singer Mohbad’s death also brought up the ordeals he faced when he wanted to leave his record label.

Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, amid claims that he was a victim of intimidation, harassment, and assault of those in his former label, Marlian Music.

In a post on his Instagram story to seek justice for the deceased, the 42-year-old singer appealed to music label owners to stop mistreating their signees.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ hitmaker said he was also tormented and attacked by Five Star Music and if not for the help of some good people he would have died.

The singer wrote; “If not for the grace of God, with the help of some very few good men, I would have also died in the hands of my former label, the attacks, torment, abuses and operations back to back, just because I have served and wanted to move out and grow a little for myself.

“It was hell for me, the general public believed everything they said about me then, fans and show promoters bullying me everywhere, In fact one of my friends said he will buy drinks, celebrate, if I die of depression and hunger.

“I’m alive today just for the few that stood by me and refused to be influenced by lies just to kill an innocent man. Record labels should stop this do or die thing, killing young talents just because they want to prove label power and supremacy. #justiceformohbad.”