David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has announced his plans to return to Nigeria for late singer Mohbad’s Candlelight.

The singer, who was among the first celebrities to express their condolences for the former Marlian signee, has revealed that he will return to Nigeria this week for a candlelight procession and tribute.

The candlelight procession will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 21st at the Lekki Phase 1 gate, and the tribute concert will begin at 8 p.m. at Muri Okunola Park.

Many applauded Davido for his show of respect to the dead despite his busy schedule, while noting how he is always the first celebrity to lead his voice.

One Bose Freshy wrote, “Trust Davido, he always rises to support people whenever necessary

One Bm Adunni wrote, “The son will be aware when he grows that Nigerians fought for his dad’s justice

One Arans Yola wrote, “001 for a reason… I wonder why some people don’t like Davido

One Bnxn wrote, “E no dey disappoint

One The Mide Brain wrote, “This guy, he will always turn up my GOAT

One Apostu Of Lagos wrote, “001 for a reason

One Official Drkk wrote, “That’s OBO kindness. RIP Mohbad