Netizens have kicked against Nigerian singer and one half of popular music duo Psquare, Peter Okoye after he praised Nollywood movie stars, Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

The screen divas have spearhead, lending their voices to demanding justice for late young talented singer, Mohbad.

Acknowledging all of their efforts in ensuring that the deceased gets the justice he deserves, Peter has commended them, urging his fans to salute and show love to them.

“Salute & show some love to these two amazing women @iyaboojofespris and @tontolet whose voices have been very loud in ensuring there is JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD”.

This has generated mixed reactions from netizens, while some praised the actresses for their activism, others slam the singer, saying that they are only chasing clout.

See some reactions below:

Sure Pesin wrote, “I see say slot of people never still sabi the way these two ladies operate on social media! Well, unarguably dey doing what any other lady or anyone could have done! So yes nice one! But really, they are just doing it for eye service

Steve Mike wrote, “Which love, people that are chasing clout. Where were they when he was alive?

Tambala wrote, “They’re just doing it to stay relevant. Clout chasers. They never supported the kids when he was alive and you expect this to be in Good faith… people can do anything for the internet

Azzy Rigga wrote, “A mother and more. Good bless y’all

King Ay Pumping wrote, “Both of them deserve awards from Nigeria. Government I’m proud of them

Escobarbbq wrote, “They’re different from others, check their statistics

Saving Grace wrote, “Brave women I commend their bravery and strength. May the Lord continue to protect them”.