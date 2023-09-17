Cynthia Morgan, better known as Madrina, a Nigerian singer, has shared a message from the dead.

On her Instagram story, the former rapper turned prophet revealed that Mohbad sent her to Nigerians to tell them not to seek justice and to forget his son.

He specifically told her that everyone’s attention should be on his son, according to her.

Cynthia went on to say that she understands the fight Nigerians are fighting is no longer for Mohbad, but for upcoming artists to avoid making the same mistakes.

“I know this fight we are fighting now is no longer for Mohbad but for the younger artists coming so they don’t make the same mistakes.

Mohbad is gone and he is not coming back and he say make I tell una make una focus on him Pikin. While on the side we fit still dey seek justice o because I don tire for people like Naira Marley. I was never a Marlian though. But he say make una no seek justice forget him pikin. In his words “the them to focus on my son”. RIP Mohbad”.