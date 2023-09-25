Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Gener­al Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church has condemned late singer, Mohbad for drinking and smoking with evil men while alive.

He did this while preaching in Leicester, United Kingdom at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation.

According to Pastor Tunde Bakare, Late Mohbad may have reaped the reward of his actions.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Harvest’, the former presiden­tial aspirant said;

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know MohBad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? MohBad.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is MohBad a good name? Moh Bad.

“There was a young man old­er than I am. He was a driver and his nickname was Eshu (devil). Everywhere he went, people hailed him as Eshu and he would acknowledge them.

“The day he crashed the car and he killed people and they threw him behind jail when he was brought out, he said ‘Mee Sheshu Mee Shushu’ (I am not the devil),”

