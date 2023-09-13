A video of Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s relatives plotting on how to take his properties from his wife barely 24 hours after his death, has gone viral .

It could be recalled that the songwriter died yesterday, September 12.

However, the cause of his death us yet unknown.

While some people said he died of ear infections, other reports say that he was killed by by evil people at Ikorodu.

During is burial today, Mohbad’s relatives were captured plotting on how to take the properties of the artist from his wife and five months old child.

In the viral video, the relatives were seen discussing their plan at the burial grounds of Mohbad in Ikorodu a few hours ago.

Watch Below:

Mohbad grave 💔 Rest In Peace Mohbad alijanat Fridaus #mohbad imole pic.twitter.com/VnGGPxTpGN — adeleke quadri (@AdelekeQuadri20) September 13, 2023

