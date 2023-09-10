BBNaija season 7 ‘Level Up’ winner, Josephine Ijeoma Otabor popularly known as Phyna has dragged fellow reality star, Beauty Tukura as she claims that she had an affair with their colleague, Groovy in a hotel room in South Africa.

The reality TV star took to the micro blogging platform Twitter, now known as X, to put up series of tweets suggesting that Beauty and Groovy had an encounter in a hotel room and they went from room to room looking for Postinor 2, a contraceptive apparently to prevent pregnancy.

She wrote:

“What did I just hear 🤣🤣 may God nor lemme carry ring light and phone set oooo. E choke for SA. Somebody even find postinor 2 tire na almost all the rooms them call and knock to ask for postinor 2😂😂🤣🤣🤣

Evidence Dey 💯Wahala oo so because some people dy do general market waka the poor nor go Breet again 😂😂😂 Wahala be like room 321 in SA oh#YOUENTERTHEROOM

My own is Shukura should call her slves to order this one all of them dy fly enter my dm as bees wey them be so na snipper I go spray take wipe Una throway ndi GENERAL MARKET”

