Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, better known professionally as Teni, shared a disturbing story during an interview about how her father was assassinated in their presence when she was just 2 years old.

The ‘Billionaire’ hitmaker spoke about her father’s popularity and the reasons behind it during a recent chat with media personality and actor Taymesan.

Teni: “My father was well-known.”

Interviewer: “What was he famous for?”

Teni: “My father was a disciplinarian, a soldier, and a philanthropist. He sent many people to school, provided homes, and changed numerous lives.”

She continued: “Growing up, the trauma of losing my father at such a young age, witnessing his assassination along with my family, and all those experiences…”

Interviewer: “Can we discuss that?”

Teni: “Sure.”

Interviewer: “How old were you when this happened?”

Teni: “I was only 2 years old.”

Teni’s father, Simeon Apata, was a prominent politician and businessman in Nigeria. His tragic assassination occurred in 1995 when Teni was just a toddler. She, her mother, and her siblings were present during this event.

