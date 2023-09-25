Bodybuilder and social pundit,

VeryDarkman criticized socialite Yhemolee on live television.

After VeryDarkman insisted that a DNA test be performed on Mohbad’s son, Liam Aloba, in order to determine if the mother hadn’t engaged in paternity fraud because, in his opinion, the child doesn’t resemble the singer, a fight broke out between the two men.

Since Mohbad had never requested a paternity test while he was still alive, Yhemolee chastised him for insisting on it.

The social analyst accepted an invitation to an appearance on Channels TV, and before it began, he took a moment to flash his distinctive black singlet on camera.

In doing so, he pointed out that his black singlet had already appeared on national television before his critics in general and Yhemolee in particular.

Watch the video below: