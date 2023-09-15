A Kenyan man, Antony Ng’ang’a, has shared a heartbreaking story of how his estranged wife subjected him to demeaning treatment in their marriage.

The single father of two said he suffered endlessly until the marriage ended when his wife abandoned him with a three-month-old baby.

He recalled with heavy teary eyes during an interview on Citizen TV’s Shajara with Lulu show, that his wife in 2016 and they got married immediately.

Antony said their union was frought with troubles and challenges from the very beginning. He claimed to have caught her on several occasions holding hands with other men on the streets and whenever he confronted them, they would allegedly beat him up.

Wife lover beat Kenyan man

In his words; “I would leave for work at 5 a.m. and come back around midnight. One day a neighbour called me and informed me there was a man in our house and he left immediately after I got into the house. This was after the neighbours told me they spotted my wife with other men.

“She started drinking and I would meet her holding hands with other men on the road and every time I asked, they would attack and beat me up”.

According to the middle-aged man, he stopped sharing his bed with his wife and moved into their children’s bedroom, until she informed him one night that she was done with their marriage and left.

Antony narrated; “She took the children with her but returned them in the morning including the one who was three months then, I begged her to stay especially for the lastborn who I believed needed her mother, but she refused”.

Juggling work and raising his two children became a challenge for him, causing him to lose many job opportunities because of the children. He recalled how they could not afford food or house rent and sometimes they would end up being homeless.

“I would leave my children unattended and go look for work and this used to worry me a lot, sometimes I would come home with nothing forcing me to give them water because I did not have food for them,” he explained.