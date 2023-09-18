Budding Afrobeats artiste, Akintunde Abiodun Timileyin better known by his stage name TI Blaze has alleged that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), engage in substance abuse.

The ‘Canadian Loud’ hitmaker, who was arrested after his house was raided by the NDLEA in April 2022, recounted his ordeal and stated that the agency is not clean.

TI Blaze took to micro blogging platform X formerly known as Twitter and narrated how he met officers of the agency in an intoxicated state when he was asked to return to the office few minutes after his release from custody.

He tweeted; “NDLEA is not clean”

https://x.com/Officialtiblaze/status/1703031084928077890?s=20

When asked to spill details of his ordeal, the musician added; “About 15min After leaving their office that day, they saw that I have dragged them on ig, so they called me to come back that they want to discuss something important with me , funny fools. You need to see how dirty and high they were ,even the so-called office was so ghetto.”

In a separate post, the talented singer told Nigerians not to expect any type of positive development from the country as the system keeps favouring those in power.

He wrote; “I’m begging y’all to lose hope in this country as fast as possible, it will keep failing the citizens and keep favoring those in Governments alone.

Democracy is newly defined as the government of the governments by the governments and for the governments and their families”.

See his posts:

https://x.com/Officialtiblaze/status/1703039454800175109?s=20