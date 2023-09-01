A TikTok video showing a Nigerian nurse working overseas and displaying a monthly salary of nearly N1.5 million after tax deductions has shocked social media platforms.

The quickly going viral video has sparked a passionate online debate over pay inequities in the healthcare industry.

The nurse exultantly revealed her large earnings in the video, which total almost N2 million before taxes.

She continued by saying that she had an impressive take-home pay of N1.5 million after paying monthly taxes of about N500,000.

Netizens Reactions…

@Lex63773 reacted; “Over $600 in taxes is insane!!!”

@Ashli O’Neal said; “Nurses should definitely get paid a lot more!!”

@Roneisha commented; “You need to increase your 401k deduction so that your take home will be taxed less also getua ira at your bank do $5k a year & u can write it off.”

@Abbey Erica Dixon commented; “That’s insane. 3rd year MRI technologist, I make $46.80 an hour.”

@Sapphire May said; “Thanks for the transparency!”

