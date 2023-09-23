The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has denied the yet-to-be named nurse who treated late musician, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It was earlier alleged that she gave the 27-year-old rapper an injection before his death which happened under controversial circumstances.

The association in a press statement by its State Secretary, Toba Odumosu, described the purported nurse as a “quack” and noted that she is not a registered health practitioner.

The statement reads: “The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, llerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him. However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation.

“NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse. We emphasize the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.

“It is regrettable that Nigeria’s healthcare system faces significant regulatory challenges, leading to the presence of unqualified individuals performing medical roles they are not trained forIn Nigeria, to be recognized as a Nurse, one must complete a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science program at a university, followed by an additional year of internship. Alternatively, one can undergo training at an accredited School/College of Nursing and become registered and licensed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

“We wish to clarify that the term ‘Auxiliary Nursehas no place within Nigeria’s healthcare system or its lawsAn individual is either a qualified Nurse or an unqualified individual performing tasks beyond their competence.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession. We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories.

“Once again, we extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mohbad. We pray for the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss.”