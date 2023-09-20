A National Youth Service corps member in a secondary school has lamented after being talked back to by an unruly kid.

On Twitter, the person going by the handle @chudy_jnr claimed that when he requested a male student to stand up in class, the lad responded in an astonishing way.

The schoolboy reportedly said to the corps member, “Corper you dey whine me,” which temporarily surprised him.

Due to the increased number of secondary school students joining cults, Chudy regretted that he had been set up by the NYSC, which had sent him to work in that school. He now feared for his life.

He tweeted; “I asked a student in my class to stand up during class and he replied me “Corper you dey whine me???” NYSC don set me up oh walahi…😤😤😤”

See post: