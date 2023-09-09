A viral video that has stirred mixed reactions online captures the moment a pastor prayed for money to miraculously enter the bank accounts of members of his church.

He instructed the congregants during a retreat to raise their smartphones up high and commanded that their respective accounts be filled with funds.

The clergyman went on to mention some popular Nigerian banks and commanded the accounts to ‘receive miracle money”.

Some of them also brought out their ATM cards and lifted it up with the hopes that the pastor’s prayers would come to fruition.

In response to his prayers, the church members screamed Amen, in a resounding manner while their hands were in the air firmly holding their mobile phones.

Watch the video below: