Nigerian music sensation, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema, has revealed that he would like to work with superstar American female rappers, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

Following the success of his hit record ‘Calm Down,’ with singer Selena Gomez, the 23-year-old stated that he set out to meet the rappers.

Speaking on the sidelines at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey, on Tuesday, Rema specifically said he wants to work with female celebrities more.

The Mavin Records signee said that he would welcome working with both Nicki and Megan as well as any other female musician that may be interesting.

He said; “I’m hoping to meet Meg [Thee Stallion], Nicki [Minaj] for possible collaborations. Who else? Yeah, I wanna link up with girls dem.”