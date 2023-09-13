Popular music stars Rema and Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ continues to break new records as it wins the Best Afrobeats at the just concluded 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The VMAs event held on Tuesday, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to honour artistes for their exemplary musical performance.

Rema and Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down‘ had bagged 3 nominations ( Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Afrobeats).

The music stars commendably bagged VMAs first-ever Best Afrobeats category award for their remarkable work in ‘Calm Down’

Watch moment it was announced:

https://x.com/Variety/status/1701784231591211073?s=20

Recall that a remix of the song which was released on August 25, 2022, has already enjoyed much success from being the first-ever song to hold a position on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart for a whole year to being the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart.