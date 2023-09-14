Renowned Nollywood actress and producer, Rita Dominic Anosike is marking the posthumous birthday of her beloved mother.

Taking to her official Instagram page to share photos of her late mum, she sent her a posthumous birthday wish, noting how they lost her 23 years ago.

She hoped that she and her siblings had been able to make her proud as she prayed for her to rest in peace.

“Posthumous birthday wish to my late mum.

We lost you 23 years ago and we hope we have made you and continue to make you and Daddy proud. Keep resting in peace Mum, till we meet to part no more”.

A year back, Rita Dominic had expressed how much she and her siblings miss her mother, as she revealed that she is always in their thoughts and hearts even 20 years after she left them.

Rita Domini urged her mother to dance and sing with the angel, adding they would join her in great celebration when they meet again.