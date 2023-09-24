Ace music producer and singer, Samklef has shared how he plans to celebrate when police brings the culprits for the death of late Afrobeats singer Mohbad to justice.

He took to his Twitter page to reveal that he would be feeding 12 people by paying for their meals when those who are suspected to be involved in Mohbad’s death are brought to face the consequences of their actions.

The ‘Molowo noni’ hitmaker said that the suspects in the case are the singer’s former boss, Naira Marley, Sam Larry, the nurse who injected him, the hospital, his family members (Father, mother and wife) as well as the Mohbad’s manager.

He wrote:

“We will celebrate in this manner once justice is served for Mohbad! I’ll provide a meal for a group of 12 people. Remember that our suspects include Naira Marley, Sammy Larry, the friend who recorded it, the nurse, the hospital staff, the female manager, the wife, and finally, his father.

We appreciate the diligent work of the police, and may they be blessed. Together, with unity, we can achieve remarkable things!”