Ace music producer and singer, Samklef, has uploaded a video of a fight between Sam Larry and DJ Tuzo at a recent event.

This video was made public in response to Sam Larry’s police statement, in which he claimed to have been out of the country since August 20th and denied any participation in young Mohbad’s death.

A segment of Sam Larry’ s police statement reads as follows:

“I traveled to Kenya to search for a new African act to perform at my mother’ s concert this year. I have been away since August 20th, and up to this point, I am unaware of anything beyond what has been reported in blogs and the press. I don’ t even knows his current residence.”

“I only have knowledge of his former label boss and their residence. I have no information regarding any nurse, doctor, or hospital. I am oblivious to his recent movements. I simply do not have the time for it. I have experienced far greater financial losses before; it’ s part of life, you win some, you lose some.”

However, Samklef has presented a video evidence indicating that Sam Larry was indeed in Nigeria on the 26th at Wave Beach, implying that he may have fabricated parts of his statement.

This revelation raises questions about the validity of Sam Larry’ s claims and introduces the possibility of inconsistencies in his account of events.

Captioning the video, Samklef wrote:

“This was Sam Larry and his boys assaulting DJ tuzo at wave beach on the 26th Dey play cc @benjaminhundeyin @nigeriapoliceforce”

Watch the video below: