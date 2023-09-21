Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, gave the family of the late Nigerian musician Mohbad N15 million in support of Liam Aloba.

Olusegun Dada, the president’s special assistant for social media, announced the donation on Twitter.

He claims that Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, has pledged his assistance for the former Marlian Music performer’s 5-month-old son.

Dada posted a screenshot of the N15 million transaction receipt and used the hashtag to express his condolences for Mohbad.

He wrote: “The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you ST.”

Many social media users have expressed shock at the amount as they thank him for his kindness and his generosity.