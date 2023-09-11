BBNaija star, Gifty Powers has dragged Popular singer, Rema.

Recall that the music star was supposed to host his show in Ethiopia but it was cancelled by the Ethiopian government after he was captured wearing a necklace which suggests that he is a devil worshiper.

Reacting to this via her Instagram story, Gifty Powers publicly accused Rema of encouraging satanism through his songs and imagery.

According to her, she had carried out her own independent investigation and arrived at the conclusion that Rema has joined “666”.

She wrote;

“To Rema, shame on you. I couldn’t believe it until researched it myself and found out REMA wore a necklace with a burned church turned upside down, like

The rate at people selling their souls to this idiotic devil eh!! Y’all think hell isn’t real…ok nahh. All these are for fame and money. SMH

Then watched the video of him and Madonna hugging. I knew he had already joined the 666, As the saying goes “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are”…..You just lost a Fan. I’m deleting all your songs from my playlist. Nobody messes with my religion (Christianity)”

