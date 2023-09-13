Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayodeji Makun better known professionally as AY comedian responds as a fan accuses his wife, Mabel Makun, of undergoing surgery to increase her backside.

The exchange arise after the humour merchant, who recently lost his Lagos palatial mansion to a fire outbreak, shared photos which featured his wife’s endowed body.

This draw out compliments from fans, many of whom were excited that the celebrity couple were beautifully recovering from their loss.

However, one curious fan had a different thing in mind. The IG user identified as @Kokobabe3 took to the comment section to ask the comedian whether his wife had enhanced her derrière.

AY delivered a response to her question by noting that his wife doesn’t need to, as she’s always been endowed.

Check out the now-deleted comment below: