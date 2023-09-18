Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has revealed that she wants her family and loved ones to crest “She lived life on her own terms” on her grave when she’s dead.

The 30-year-old ‘Billionaire’ crooner disclosed this when she was featured as a guest in the latest episode of the Tea With Tay podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, also known as Taymesan.

According to her: “Expressing yourself is very important. The people that judge you, they will die too. So, they would die with their own stories. You die with your own story. I’m living my life because this is my terms to let the world know who I am.

“It’s my terms to sing when I’m feeling down, when I’m feeling up. It’s my terms to express myself. I’m not going to be here forever. None of us are leaving this world alive.

“On my grave, I want them to write, ‘She lived life on her own terms.’ Yes, I want to die happy. I’m going to die empty.

“A lot of people are carrying so much greatness in them but are too afraid to express themselves. Trust me, the graveyard is full of so many dreams and talents. Things that could have changed the world.”