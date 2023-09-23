Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye has celebrated their son, Cameron on his 15th birthday today, September 23.

Taking to his Instagram page, Peter Okoye shared beautiful photos of his family to mark his son ‘s birthday.

In his caption, the actor revealed that he is proud of the young man his son is becoming.

He wrote;

“Happy 15th birthday to my handsome son Cameron! May this year be filled with laughter, adventure, and success. I’m so proud of the young man you’re becoming! Only a few parents are privileged to be blessed with a gifted son like you. Happy 15th birthday son. Love u🥳 🎁🎊🎈🥳🎂🎉”

On the other hand, Lola described his son as her precious gift from God.

She went on to say a powerful prayer for him.

“Happy Birthday, to my amazing son Cameron! 🎉🎂On this special day as you turn 15, I reflect on our journey together and what a beautiful one it has been. You are my precious gift from God.

A true blessing in all our lives. I love you to the moon and back my darling.

May your path in life be illuminated with wisdom and understanding, guiding you towards success and fulfillment.

May you continue to grow in strength, both physically and emotionally, as you embark on this journey of adolescence.

May your heart always be filled with compassion and kindness, and may you use your gifts to make a positive impact on the world.

Above all my son, may you always know how deeply you are loved and cherished by me, your papa, your sister and your entire family.

I love you more than words can express. HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!❤️🥳🎂🎂🎉🎉🎊🎊🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🎂🎂❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @cameronokoye10 @peterpsquare” she wrote.

