Davido, a popular Afrobeats singer, has stunned fans after revealing the shocking amount he charges for each show he is invited to.

In a recent interview, the DMW music executive opened up about the cost of having him grace any show when he was asked how much and how many shows he attends in a month.

He revealed that he charges 600,000 dollars (550,000 million naira) for each show he’s invited to.

Davido added that he usually has less shows to attend in the month as only less people can pay for the services.

See how netizens reacted to this below:

officialmayorspeaks commented: “On my way to the studio, Gonna drop 5 album before December, you must listen to my song by force, Abi Aye Yin ni”

lexie_armani wrote: “We go soon reach this level”

xpensive_fatima penned: “The things you do when you know your worth”

inmybag reacted: “Highest paid”

_peaceful_baddie said: “Wow money dey this music thing 000 wow just wow”

malicitus noted: “They are paying Burna boy and wizkid 1m usd for show !! Hope we now know highest paid”

justig_1 remarked: “Normal he worth more than 600k, this guy deserves 800-900k per show”

ble_ssing_sunday declared: “When you’re big, you’re big Abeg”

Watch video below: