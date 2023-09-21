Abayomi, a Nigerian student, was delighted to learn that his request to be accepted as an intern at Mavin Headquarters had been granted.

A 300-level Obafemi Awolowo University student addressed an open letter to Don Jazzy, the head of Mavin Records, in July 2023 requesting the opportunity to complete his internship with the record company.

He wrote in part: “I want to shoot my shot to the CEO/Owner of that building. @DONJAZZY

Dear Don Jazzy, I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. First and foremost, I want to express my admiration for your exceptional contributions to the Nigerian music industry.

Your talent, vision, and relentless pursuit of excellence have not only earned you widespread acclaim but have also served as an inspiration for countless aspiring musicians like myself.

My name is Abayomi, and I am a 300L student of the Music Department at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). I am writing to you with a humble request and a glimmer of hope. As part of my degree program, I am required to undertake an internship in a music-related organization.

Given your esteemed position as the founder and CEO of Mavin Records, I can think of no better place to gain invaluable industry experience than at your record label headquarters.”

Abayomi, who studies music at OAU, finally received the chance he had long desired and expressed interest in.

In September, he used Twitter to thank everyone who had retweeted his messages and Don Jazzy for providing him the chance to work at Mavin.

He wrote; “I’m overjoyed and immensely grateful to everyone who reposted my open letter to @DONJAZZY and Mavin Records for the internship. Your collective support has turned my dream into reality, and I can’t thank you enough. 🙏 Special thanks to @the_ezinne your kindness means the world to me! 💫”

