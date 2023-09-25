BBNaija star, Natacha Akide, popular known by her stage name, Tacha, has revealed that her ex-boyfriend wants her back.

The reality star and actress took to her Twitter page on Sunday to reveal this while asking her fans if she should get back together with him.

Tacha shared a photo of herself holding ‘romantic’ balloons tied together with a rope and a chocolate bar at the end, which she said was sent by her ex.

She wrote; “My ex is trynna make up with me, he sent these… should i take him back??”

The post has since gone viral and social media users trooped to her timeline with suggestions.

See her tweet:

https://x.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1706011314634592576?s=20

See reactions below;

@Redfairylee; Make he buy new iPhone 15 pro max and flowers ☺️☺️,

@OyinTGSPE; We both know say na lie , nobody send u anything ……but let play along sweetie ❤️❤️❤️

@metuchizzy; Don’t try it, come let me take you around the world, have you been to Odaiba? Or Kobe to eat Kobe beef stake, the best in the world ? I Dey wait just say yes.

@DikeBryan2; For what? You didn’t tell him you have a new man which is me

@stilldubem; tor this gyal is seriously devoted to chasing bangers these days🤣🤣