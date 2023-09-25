BBNaija stars, Phyna and Chichi engage in messy fight online as they expose each other’s dirty laundry on social media.

The two former friends who participated in the ‘Level Up’ edition of the popular reality TV show have always been at loggerheads since leaving Biggie’s house.

The reality stars have once again reignited their beef as they have been spotted shading and reveling each other’s dirty secret.

In a tweet on Chichi’s page, the former stripper shamed and blasted Phyna by bringing up her past about how she once aborted a child.

She wrote;

“Little miss abO.rtiOn.ist!

YOU’re just a Mêntally Dêrânged Pestilential Dingbât!

I can’t take anybody that uses emoji’s in place of quotation marks seriously!

I’m glad you’re passionate about something. Pity it’s just Trolling.

Bold of you to come for my unborn kids when you have donated yours to gútters. PIG 🐖”

Responding to her, the ‘Level Up’ winner slammed her by age-shaming Chichi and making reference to how Chichi had done BBL surgery and about her past career as a stripper.

Phyna wrote;

“Mama 33years rest

Na tattoo wan com make you start today again

With the cashew water wey u take draw nonsense for body. Since na so my people I can’t wait to get pregnant and have a bb Maybe this will make you agree you have a child (na bcuz of you I born)…

Even the day I go post bikini pictures make you nor go say I wan Stripper

Trying so hard to raise a non existing career.”

See her post below: