Following his demise, a video of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad giving a testimony in a church is currently becoming viral online.

The 27-year-old former Marlian Music performer, who passed away last Tuesday, expressed gratitude to God for his kindness.

Mohbad stated in the viral video that the Lord had made him a blazing light that never dims. He reflected on his life’s path and said that the location of the testimony at the moment made him feel blessed.

He said: “Amen somebody, I am here today to share my testimony.

“The Lord has been so good to me; He made me the light that refuses to dim. So, looking back from where I’m from to where I am now, I feel blessed.”

Watch the clip below:

Throwback video of Mohbad sharing his testimony in Church pic.twitter.com/r7tTg2ml6P — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) September 20, 2023