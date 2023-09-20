Following his demise, a video of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad giving a testimony in a church is currently becoming viral online.
The 27-year-old former Marlian Music performer, who passed away last Tuesday, expressed gratitude to God for his kindness.
Mohbad stated in the viral video that the Lord had made him a blazing light that never dims. He reflected on his life’s path and said that the location of the testimony at the moment made him feel blessed.
He said: “Amen somebody, I am here today to share my testimony.
“The Lord has been so good to me; He made me the light that refuses to dim. So, looking back from where I’m from to where I am now, I feel blessed.”
Watch the clip below:
Throwback video of Mohbad sharing his testimony in Church
