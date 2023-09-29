Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh responded to Sam Larry, Naira Marley’s aide, arriving in Nigeria following Mohbad’s passing.

Popular socialite Samson Balogun Olamilekan Eletu, nicknamed Sam Larry, allegedly tried to enter the country illegally but was caught at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, according to Tonto Dikeh, who made the claim on her social media page.

The tragic murder of rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, has prompted calls for Sam Larry’s arrest after a video of him entering a music video shoot and threatening the singer with armed men surfaced.

Tonto Dikeh posted a five-second clip of the controversial Sam Larry arriving at the airport on Thursday night, with the caption, “Sam Larry being sneaked into Nigeria.” This is happening right now. Sam Larry, welcome back.”

See the post below: