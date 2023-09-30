Ex-BBNaija All Stars housemate, Venita Akpofure, issues an apology to the Tiv people over her controversial statement regarding their culture.

The reality star had sparked controversy during her time on the reality show when she made a comment about Tiv men giving their wives to visitors for pleasure purposes.

Following her comment, the apex Tiv socio-cultural organization, Mdzough U Tiv, Lagos State Branch, and Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, the member representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency of Benue State in the House of Representatives, threatened legal action against her.

During a post-eviction interview with media personality Hero Daniels, Venita expressed regret over her “careless” comment, particularly considering that her daughters are Tiv.

In her words;

“The statement I made about Tiv people got twisted a bit. My daughters are actually Tiv. There’s no way I will be trying to make any kind of malicious or slanderous comment towards their people. Actually, in my season we did a whole play around the Tor Tiv coronation which I participated in and was super excited about.

“So, you know, sometimes you will say something maybe it is a little bit carelessly. And I think it got really misconstrued. And for those that are offended by it, I’m regretful about that.”