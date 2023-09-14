A touching video captures the moment Davido, the Afrobeats sensation, pays tribute to late singer Mohbad at his ‘Timeless’ show in London.

Mohbad’s untimely death at the age of 27 left a nation of sympathizers and bereaved.

Davido sent Mohbad’s father 2 million naira as a condolence gift during his burial on Wednesday.

The DMW boss continues to prove that he’s a musician with a heart of gold as he pays tribute to Mohbad.

Before beginning his concert, Davido noted to his teeming fans who gathered to watch him perform, that it isn’t usually easy for an artist; just like everyone else, they too go through a lot.

He then gave a shout out to Mohbad, saying that he knows he’s watching down from heaven.

Watch the video below: