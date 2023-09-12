Anita Brown, the pregnant side chic of Nigerian singer Davido has started a campaign to set his wife, Chioma Rowland free from their marriage.

She did this while announcing that she is set to release her music video

titled ‘Womanizer’.

Recall that ever since the news about her pregnancy went viral, the entrepreneur has been dragging the Afrobeats star.

He also insulted the singer’s wife, Chef Chi, claiming that the she did her body.

Taking to her Instagram page, Anita Brown commenced a campaign aimed at freeing Chioma Rowland from what she described as a ‘toxic situation’.

The singer shared a photo which shows her in a prisoner’s garb, and the words ‘Free Chi’ boldly written on the back.

See below;

